FOX Exclusive: Former Iraqi Vice President Allawi speaks on US relations, Trump
As President Trump begins to lay out his policies for the Middle East, he will find a region in chaos -- and impossible choices ahead. But in an exclusive interview with Fox News, the former vice president of Iraq, Ayad Allawi, said he looks forward optimistically to the president's policies, as he looks back sadly at former President Barack Obama's errors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|World News Schedule at 2200 GMT/1700 Et
|Sun
|Abrahamanic Relig...
|1
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Mar 3
|Just Slim
|276,621
|New hope for Yazidi women raped and tortured by...
|Feb 24
|Humanspirit
|1
|News of the Weird
|Feb 20
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|Trump may influence the work of Canadians invol...
|Feb 19
|also
|1
|White House vows to fight judge's order on trav...
|Feb 14
|Prophet Atlantis
|158
|Spc. Cody Ford (Jan '09)
|Feb 9
|Love you Cody
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC