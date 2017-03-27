Five-war veteran Iraqi sniper, 62, cl...

Five-war veteran Iraqi sniper, 62, claims to have killed 173 I...

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Daily Star

The clip shows the veteran soldier discussing his experiences while lining up a shot to take out another ISIS fighter a kill that would reportedly take his body count to 173 in less than one year. While talking to the camera, the greying warrior boasts about the power of his trusty weapon, claiming a shot "pushes him back one meter before putting him down".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Wed Just Slim 276,628
News U.S. Rep. Hirono 'getting a sense' of Iraq (Jun '08) Mar 21 AceHigh777 66
News How the U.S. mission in Syria has evolved and c... Mar 18 Texxy 1
News What you don't want: a loose cannon in the Midd... Mar 18 Texxy 1
News A president's admiration: Shannon man featured ... Mar 18 lambert 1
News Australia could rebuild broken Mosul after Isla... Mar 16 Texxy 1
News US warned it faces Syrian 'train wreck' Mar 16 Texxy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Climate Change
  2. Iran
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,441 • Total comments across all topics: 279,932,646

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC