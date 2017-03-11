'Fierce' ISIS Counter-Attacks Threate...

'Fierce' ISIS Counter-Attacks Threaten US Gains In Iraq

The U.S.-backed Iraqi Security Forces are struggling to hold onto hard-fought ground in the Battle for Mosul against the Islamic State, The Washington Post reports. Iraqi Security Force soldiers told WaPo that different units saw retaking areas as "a competition," leading to brash decisions that cost the lives of troops and civilians.

