'Fair chance' U.S. airstrike played role in Mosul civilian deaths, says top U.S. General in Iraq

According to the top U.S. commander in Iraq there is "a fair chance" that a coalition airstrike played a role in the deaths of as many as 200 civilians killed inside three leveled buildings in western Mosul. Lieutenant General Stephen Townsend told reporters Tuesday that an ongoing review of the incident may find that the civilian deaths were due to a combination of the airstrike and the ISIS tactic of using human shields inside the buildings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWLM-AM Willmar.