Daring nighttime raid turns to deadly trap in Mosul

Iraqi federal policemen open the road towards the government complex as Iraqi security forces advance during fighting against Islamic State militants in Dawasa neighborhood in western Mosul, Iraq, Tuesday, March 7, 2017. U.S.-backed Iraqi forces were fighting their way through a government complex in the heart of western Mosul after storming the buildings in an overnight raid, and were facing fierce counterattacks Tuesday from the Islamic State group.

