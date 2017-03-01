Commander: Iraq forces take new weste...

Commander: Iraq forces take new western Mosul neighborhood

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Brig. Gen. Yahya Rasool, spokesman of the Joint Military Operations Command, tells The Associated Press on Friday that despite bad weather, Iraqi special operations forces have completely retaken the Wadi Hajjar area from Islamic State group militants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) 12 hr Just Slim 276,621
News New hope for Yazidi women raped and tortured by... Feb 24 Humanspirit 1
News News of the Weird Feb 20 Pat Robertson s F... 1
News Trump may influence the work of Canadians invol... Feb 19 also 1
News White House vows to fight judge's order on trav... Feb 14 Prophet Atlantis 158
News Spc. Cody Ford (Jan '09) Feb 9 Love you Cody 8
News Islamic State fighters reportedly calling Trump... Feb 9 Imam 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,441 • Total comments across all topics: 279,287,289

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC