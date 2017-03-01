Commander: Iraq forces take new western Mosul neighborhood
Brig. Gen. Yahya Rasool, spokesman of the Joint Military Operations Command, tells The Associated Press on Friday that despite bad weather, Iraqi special operations forces have completely retaken the Wadi Hajjar area from Islamic State group militants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|12 hr
|Just Slim
|276,621
|New hope for Yazidi women raped and tortured by...
|Feb 24
|Humanspirit
|1
|News of the Weird
|Feb 20
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|Trump may influence the work of Canadians invol...
|Feb 19
|also
|1
|White House vows to fight judge's order on trav...
|Feb 14
|Prophet Atlantis
|158
|Spc. Cody Ford (Jan '09)
|Feb 9
|Love you Cody
|8
|Islamic State fighters reportedly calling Trump...
|Feb 9
|Imam
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC