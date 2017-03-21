Christianity in Iraq is finished, say...

Christianity in Iraq is finished, says Canon Andrew White, 'vicar of Baghdad'

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

He is one of the world's most prominent priests, but Canon Andrew White - known as the "Vicar of Baghdad" - has reached a painstaking conclusion: Christianity is all but over in the land where it all began. "The time has come where it is over, no Christians will be left.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News U.S. Rep. Hirono 'getting a sense' of Iraq (Jun '08) Tue AceHigh777 66
News How the U.S. mission in Syria has evolved and c... Mar 18 Texxy 1
News What you don't want: a loose cannon in the Midd... Mar 18 Texxy 1
News A president's admiration: Shannon man featured ... Mar 18 lambert 1
News Australia could rebuild broken Mosul after Isla... Mar 16 Texxy 1
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Mar 16 Texxy 276,627
News US warned it faces Syrian 'train wreck' Mar 16 Texxy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wildfires
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,095 • Total comments across all topics: 279,746,142

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC