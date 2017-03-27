Canadian troops operating in east Mos...

Canadian troops operating in east Mosul as mission extended to June

Canadian special forces have taken a more active role in the battle for Mosul, where weeks of bloody fighting have failed to dislodge the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant. National Defence revealed the shift on Friday as the Liberal government announced it was extending the current mission in Iraq until the end of June.

