Cabinet members lobby Trump to remove Iraq from new travel ban: officials
Secretary of Defense James Mattis departs after US President Donald Trump delivered his first address to a joint session of Congress iin Washington, U.S., February 28, 2017. U.S. President Donald Trump and his newly named National Security Adviser Army Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|20 hr
|Just Slim
|276,620
|New hope for Yazidi women raped and tortured by...
|Feb 24
|Humanspirit
|1
|News of the Weird
|Feb 20
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|Trump may influence the work of Canadians invol...
|Feb 19
|also
|1
|White House vows to fight judge's order on trav...
|Feb 14
|Prophet Atlantis
|158
|Spc. Cody Ford (Jan '09)
|Feb 9
|Love you Cody
|8
|Islamic State fighters reportedly calling Trump...
|Feb 9
|Imam
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC