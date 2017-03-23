At Baghdad rally, Iraq cleric threate...

At Baghdad rally, Iraq cleric threatens to boycott elections

An influential Iraqi Shiite cleric addressed thousands of anti-government protesters who filled the streets of downtown Baghdad on Friday, threatening to boycott the country's upcoming provincial elections if the committee overseeing the vote is not overhauled. Muqtada al-Sadr's remarks reflect persistent political power struggles in Baghdad even as Iraqi forces backed by the U.S.-led international coalition battle the Islamic State group in Mosul in a weeks-long campaign to rout the extremists from the western half of the city.

Chicago, IL

