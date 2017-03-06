Anti-IS assaults gain ground in Iraq ...

Anti-IS assaults gain ground in Iraq and Syria

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

Smoke rises from a car bomb that exploded during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq, March 6, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani Mosul, Iraq: Iraqi forces advanced in west Mosul and fighters in Syria seized a key supply route to Raqa on Monday as twin US-backed offensives gained ground against the Islamic State group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More 1 hr Fcvk tRump 1
News World News Schedule at 2200 GMT/1700 Et Sun Abrahamanic Relig... 1
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Mar 3 Just Slim 276,621
News New hope for Yazidi women raped and tortured by... Feb 24 Humanspirit 1
News News of the Weird Feb 20 Pat Robertson s F... 1
News Trump may influence the work of Canadians invol... Feb 19 also 1
News White House vows to fight judge's order on trav... Feb 14 Prophet Atlantis 158
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,795 • Total comments across all topics: 279,361,520

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC