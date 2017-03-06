Anti-IS assaults gain ground in Iraq and Syria

Smoke rises from a car bomb that exploded during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq, March 6, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani Mosul, Iraq: Iraqi forces advanced in west Mosul and fighters in Syria seized a key supply route to Raqa on Monday as twin US-backed offensives gained ground against the Islamic State group.

