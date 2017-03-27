Amnesty: Hundreds of Iraqi Civilians ...

Amnesty: Hundreds of Iraqi Civilians Killed in U.S. Airstrikes After Being Told Not to Flee Mosul

The organization released a report this week, "Civilians killed by airstrikes in their homes after they were told not to flee Mosul." The Iraq War started 14 years ago this month, and it is showing no signs of letting up.

Chicago, IL

