American aid group braves sniper fire, explosions amid Iraqi battle with ISIS

An American aid group that has waded into battle-torn west Mosul, Iraq, to help civilians as government forces fight to expel ISIS from the area, told ABC News harrowing accounts from residents of the city. One man, identified by only his first name, Mohammad, arrived at an aid distribution point in the city shortly after an ISIS fighter tried to execute him, he told the aid group, Preemptive Love Coalition.

Chicago, IL

