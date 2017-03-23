Aid group says medical assistance nee...

Aid group says medical assistance needed in Iraq's Mosul

The Gazette

A leading international relief organization has appealed for more medical assistance to cope with the increasing numbers of civilians fleeing the intensified fighting between Iraqi government forces and the Islamic State group in western Mosul. Backed by U.S.-led international coalition, Iraqi forces launched an operation in February to drive IS from the western half of Iraq's second-largest city, after declaring eastern Mosul "fully liberated" the previous month.

Chicago, IL

