With Trumpa s Travel Ban on Hold, Iraqi Family Arrives in Nashville in 2nd Attempt to Reach US
Iraqi citizen Fuad Sharef Suleman and his family landed in Nashville, Tennessee, Sunday night to start a new life, more than a week after they were barred from entering the United States because of their country of origin. It had taken Suleman more than two years to receive U.S. immigrant visas for him, his wife and three children.
