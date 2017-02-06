Watch a US-led airstrike level an ISI...

Watch a US-led airstrike level an ISIS-held building near the terror group's last Iraqi stronghold

Iraqi ground forces have made quick advances against ISIS this year, breaking out of a funk at the end of 2016 to retake the eastern half of Mosul during the first weeks of 2017. The Iraqi government's campaign against the terror group's stronghold in Iraq's second-largest city has been aided by ongoing airstrikes by a US-led coalition.

Chicago, IL

