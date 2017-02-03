US-led coalition trains Mosul police, plans for IS-free Iraq

Sometime during the lull, significant numbers of the security forces are expected to move into villages scattered across on the plains of Ninevah province around Mosul and also into parts of the city retaken from IS over the past three months. The Iraqi military declared Mosul's eastern half "fully liberated" in January and is now preparing to battle for the city's western sector - likely to be a much tougher fight in a dense and overcrowded urban environment.

