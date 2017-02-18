US-backed Syrian fighters inch closer...

US-backed Syrian fighters inch closer to IS 'capital'

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: 680News

The push came as Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim warned that if the predominantly Kurdish force eventually entered the city of Raqqa it will have negative effects on the relations between Ankara and Washington. The Kurdish-led Syria Democratic Forces has been on the offensive toward the city of Raqqa since November.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News White House vows to fight judge's order on trav... Feb 14 Prophet Atlantis 158
News Spc. Cody Ford (Jan '09) Feb 9 Love you Cody 8
News Islamic State fighters reportedly calling Trump... Feb 9 Imam 2
News Rita Ora rocks casual aviator jacket at Tezenis... Jan 25 diana 1
News Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15) Jan 19 Cordwainer Trout 32
News Iraqi troops enter Mosul University in battle a... Jan '17 Gabe 1
News The elite Russian special forces who took over ... Dec '16 PolakPotrafi 36
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,071 • Total comments across all topics: 278,993,425

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC