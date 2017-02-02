US: About 200 civilians mistakenly killed in Iraq, Syria
The U.S. military has concluded that 11 civilians were inadvertently killed in airstrikes in Iraq and Syria that targeted Islamic State militants and equipment late last year. U.S. Central Command says four reports of possible civilian deaths were found to be credible.
