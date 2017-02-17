UPDATE 1-Iraq, Iran consider building...

UPDATE 1-Iraq, Iran consider building pipeline to export Kirkuk crude

Reuters

Feb 20 Iraq and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding on Monday to study the construction of a pipeline to export crude oil from the northern Iraqi fields of Kirkuk via Iran, the Iraqi oil ministry said in a statement. The agreement, signed in Baghdad by the oil ministers of the two countries, also calls for a commission to solve a conflict about joint oilfields and the possible transportation of Iraqi crude to Iran's Abadan refinery, it said.

Chicago, IL

