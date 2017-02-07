UN urges more airline passenger info ...

UN urges more airline passenger info in anti-terror fight

The U.N. political chief on Tuesday urged the world's nations to share information about airline passengers as part of a stepped up response to the growth of "transnational terrorism" sparked by the Islamic State group's expanding areas of attack. Jeffrey Feltman also told the U.N. Security Council that it is "critical" to improve the global response to "foreign terrorist fighters" leaving Syria and Iraq, even though many are still in conflict zones.

Chicago, IL

