UN says 30,000 have returned to Iraq's Mosul

In this Tuesday Feb. 7, 2017 photo cars are lined up outside the Khazer checkpoint on the road from Irbil to Mosul. The United Nations says some 30,000 people have returned to neighborhoods in Mosul retaken from the Islamic State group since the operation to push the militants from the city was officially launched in October.

