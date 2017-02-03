UN refugee chief opposes 'safe zones'...

UN refugee chief opposes 'safe zones' in Syria

7 hrs ago

The U.N.'s top official on refugees pushed back against a proposed initiative that has gained recent traction to create "safe zones" in Syria for refugees, saying the country was "not the right place" for the initiative. "Let's not waste time planning safe zones that will not be set up because they will not be safe for people to go back," said Filippo Grandi, the U.N. High Commissioner on Refugees.

Chicago, IL

