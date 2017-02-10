UN chief warns of sectarian tensions ...

UN chief warns of sectarian tensions after Mosul

The New Zealand Herald

" U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says an operation to liberate Iraq's second-largest city from the Islamic State group should not inflame sectarian tensions. Guterres made the comments during a meeting in Istanbul with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday, according to a statement from the secretary-general's office.

Chicago, IL

