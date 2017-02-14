UN briefly pauses aid to Iraq's Mosul...

UN briefly pauses aid to Iraq's Mosul amid security concerns

Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

A worker carried aid supplied at a camp for people displaced by fighting between security forces and Islamic State militants east of Mosul, Iraq, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017. The United Nations says they are temporarily pausing aid operations to neighborhoods in eastern Mosul retaken from the Islamic State group for security reasons as IS insurgent and counter attacks continue to inflict heavy civilian casualties there.

Chicago, IL

