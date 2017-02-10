UK shuts down contentious probe into ...

UK shuts down contentious probe into Iraq War abuse claims

10 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

The British government announced Friday that it is shutting down a contentious seven-year-old inquiry into allegations of abuse by U.K. troops in Iraq. Defense Secretary Michael Fallon said the Iraq Historic Allegations Team will close within months.

Chicago, IL

