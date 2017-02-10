UK sees ISIS being ousted from Iraq towns this year1 hour ago
British Defence Minister Michael Fallon has said in Iraq that he expected to see the Islamic State group expelled from the country's major towns by the end of 2017. "We expect to see Daesh expelled from the major towns and cities of Iraq during the course of the year," he told reporters yesterday in Arbil, the capital of Iraq's northern autonomous region of Kurdistan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Spc. Cody Ford (Jan '09)
|Feb 9
|Love you Cody
|8
|Islamic State fighters reportedly calling Trump...
|Feb 9
|Imam
|2
|White House vows to fight judge's order on trav...
|Feb 8
|dP cassie
|160
|Rita Ora rocks casual aviator jacket at Tezenis...
|Jan 25
|diana
|1
|Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15)
|Jan 19
|Cordwainer Trout
|32
|Iraqi troops enter Mosul University in battle a...
|Jan 13
|Gabe
|1
|The elite Russian special forces who took over ...
|Dec '16
|PolakPotrafi
|36
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC