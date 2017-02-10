UK sees ISIS being ousted from Iraq towns this year1 hour ago

UK sees ISIS being ousted from Iraq t...

British Defence Minister Michael Fallon has said in Iraq that he expected to see the Islamic State group expelled from the country's major towns by the end of 2017. "We expect to see Daesh expelled from the major towns and cities of Iraq during the course of the year," he told reporters yesterday in Arbil, the capital of Iraq's northern autonomous region of Kurdistan.

Chicago, IL

