U.S. strike in Iraq targets Islamic State militant from France
The U.S. military said on Friday it targeted senior Islamic State militant Rachid Kassim, who Reuters has previously reported to be a French national, in a strike by the U.S.-led coalition near the city of Mosul in the past 72 hours. "We are currently assessing the results of that strike and will provide more information when it becomes available," said Marine Corps Major Adrian J.T. Rankine-Galloway, a Pentagon spokesman, without offering additional details, including whether Kassim was believed to have been killed in the operation.
