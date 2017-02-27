U.S., Coalition Strikes Continue Agai...

U.S., Coalition Strikes Continue Against ISIS in Syria, Iraq

U.S. Central Command continues to work with partner nations to conduct targeted airstrikes in Iraq and Syria as part of the comprehensive strategy to degrade and defeat the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, or ISIS. -- Near Dayr Az Zawr, four strikes engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed nine oil refinement stills, two barges, a watercraft, a vehicle and an oil tanker truck.

