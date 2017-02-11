Two New Yorkers accused of conspiring with ISIS plead guilty
Shiite fighters from the Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary units sits under an Iraqi flag as they advance towards the village of Shwah, south of the city of Tal Afar on the western outskirts of Mosul, on December 13, 2016, during an ongoing operation against Islamic State group jihadists. Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary forces said they retook three more villages southwest of Mosul, completing another phase in operations aimed at cutting the jihadists' link to Syria.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Spc. Cody Ford (Jan '09)
|Feb 9
|Love you Cody
|8
|Islamic State fighters reportedly calling Trump...
|Feb 9
|Imam
|2
|White House vows to fight judge's order on trav...
|Feb 8
|dP cassie
|160
|Rita Ora rocks casual aviator jacket at Tezenis...
|Jan 25
|diana
|1
|Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15)
|Jan 19
|Cordwainer Trout
|32
|Iraqi troops enter Mosul University in battle a...
|Jan 13
|Gabe
|1
|The elite Russian special forces who took over ...
|Dec '16
|PolakPotrafi
|36
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC