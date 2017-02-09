Turkey wants Iraq to take 'concrete' ...

Turkey wants Iraq to take 'concrete' steps against PKK

Turkish Daily News

Turkey wants to see concrete steps from the central Iraqi government against the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party presence in the Sinjar district, west of Mosul, the Turkish ambassador to Baghdad has said. "We want to see the same efforts deployed by the Baghdad government against the presence of PKK which has been nestled in the area for a long time," Ambassador Fatih YA ldA z told Anadolu Agency.

Chicago, IL

