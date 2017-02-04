Trump lashes out at travel ban ruling...

Trump lashes out at travel ban ruling by 'so-called judge'

13 hrs ago

A federal judge's ruling temporarily lifting a ban on travel to the U.S. from certain countries triggered confusion in airports around the world as airlines began boarding flights bound for America and federal lawyers took steps to reinstate the ban. As the impact of the ruling took hold, President Donald Trump lashed out on Twitter early Saturday morning, referring to U.S. District Judge James Robart as "this so-called judge" and calling his decree "ridiculous."

Chicago, IL

