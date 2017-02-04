Trump lashes out at travel ban ruling by 'so-called judge'
A federal judge's ruling temporarily lifting a ban on travel to the U.S. from certain countries triggered confusion in airports around the world as airlines began boarding flights bound for America and federal lawyers took steps to reinstate the ban. As the impact of the ruling took hold, President Donald Trump lashed out on Twitter early Saturday morning, referring to U.S. District Judge James Robart as "this so-called judge" and calling his decree "ridiculous."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White House vows to fight judge's order on trav...
|42 min
|Trump Plotza
|28
|Rita Ora rocks casual aviator jacket at Tezenis...
|Jan 25
|diana
|1
|Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15)
|Jan 19
|Cordwainer Trout
|32
|Iraqi troops enter Mosul University in battle a...
|Jan 13
|Gabe
|1
|The elite Russian special forces who took over ...
|Dec '16
|PolakPotrafi
|36
|The elite Russian special forces who took over ...
|Dec '16
|TRUMP is RUSSIAs DOG
|15
|Iraqi family grateful for safety, comfort of ne...
|Dec '16
|Duke for Mayor
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC