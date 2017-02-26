Trump is already losing the long-term fight in Iraq
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Iraqi security forces advance during fighting against Islamic State militants on the western side of Mosul, Iraq, on Feb. 26. IRAQI GOVERNMENT forces last week launched a crucial campaign to retake the western side of Mosul, the Islamic State's largest remaining urban stronghold. U.S. planes and special forces were providing critical close-up support for a battle that commanders believe could drag on for months.
