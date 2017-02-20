Three arrested after fatal shooting i...

Three arrested after fatal shooting in Abbotsford

One man is dead, and three more are under arrest after a shooting this morning in Abbotsford's Townline Hill neighbourhood. Police say shots were fired on Steelhead Court shortly before 10 a.m. Emergency crews found an injured man in his mid-20s suffering from gunshot wounds.

Chicago, IL

