Three arrested after fatal shooting in Abbotsford
One man is dead, and three more are under arrest after a shooting this morning in Abbotsford's Townline Hill neighbourhood. Police say shots were fired on Steelhead Court shortly before 10 a.m. Emergency crews found an injured man in his mid-20s suffering from gunshot wounds.
