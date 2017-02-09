This May Be Iraq's Next Terrible Insu...

This May Be Iraq's Next Terrible Insurgency

Read more: The Daily Caller

The U.S.-backed Iraqi Security Force's battle for the city of Mosul likely won't be the end of fighting in Iraq, the Institute for the Study of War warns in a stark new assessment. Former President Barack Obama's strategy in Iraq focused on bolstering the Iraqi Security Forces taking territory away from the Islamic State.

Chicago, IL

