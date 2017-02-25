This amazing film shows what Iraq was...

This amazing film shows what Iraq was like in the 1950s, before decades of conflict

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

In April 2014, the 20th-century film house British PathA© digitized more than 80,000 of its films and put them on YouTube . "Ageless Iraq" is one of them, shot in the 1950s to introduce "a new country" to the world, "one that hasn't forgotten the glories of its history."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News White House vows to fight judge's order on trav... 1 hr Geezer 28
News Rita Ora rocks casual aviator jacket at Tezenis... Jan 25 diana 1
News Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15) Jan 19 Cordwainer Trout 32
News Iraqi troops enter Mosul University in battle a... Jan 13 Gabe 1
News The elite Russian special forces who took over ... Dec '16 PolakPotrafi 36
News The elite Russian special forces who took over ... Dec '16 TRUMP is RUSSIAs DOG 15
News Iraqi family grateful for safety, comfort of ne... Dec '16 Duke for Mayor 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,934 • Total comments across all topics: 278,576,826

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC