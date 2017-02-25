This amazing film shows what Iraq was like in the 1950s, before decades of conflict
In April 2014, the 20th-century film house British PathA© digitized more than 80,000 of its films and put them on YouTube . "Ageless Iraq" is one of them, shot in the 1950s to introduce "a new country" to the world, "one that hasn't forgotten the glories of its history."
