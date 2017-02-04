The Latest: About 140 Somali refugees sent back to camp
The Latest on the reaction to a court order blocking U.S. President Donald Trump's ban on travelers and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries : A Somali refugee says about 140 refugees whose resettlement in the United States was blocked by President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration have been sent back to their refugee camp. Nadir Hassan says the group of Somali refugees was relocated to Dadaab camp in eastern Kenya on Saturday.
