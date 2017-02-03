The forgotten generations: Palestinian refugees in Iraq
Inside Baharka IDP Camp, a government-run refugee camp that provides emergency shelter for over 4,000 internally displaced people, 18 Palestinian families live in a cluster of makeshift homes. Located near the Kurdish city of Erbil, the camp is managed by the Barzani Charity Foundation and the Erbil Refugee Council.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White House vows to fight judge's order on trav...
|5 min
|dP cassie
|134
|Rita Ora rocks casual aviator jacket at Tezenis...
|Jan 25
|diana
|1
|Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15)
|Jan 19
|Cordwainer Trout
|32
|Iraqi troops enter Mosul University in battle a...
|Jan 13
|Gabe
|1
|The elite Russian special forces who took over ...
|Dec '16
|PolakPotrafi
|36
|The elite Russian special forces who took over ...
|Dec '16
|TRUMP is RUSSIAs DOG
|15
|Iraqi family grateful for safety, comfort of ne...
|Dec '16
|Duke for Mayor
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC