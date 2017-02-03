The forgotten generations: Palestinia...

The forgotten generations: Palestinian refugees in Iraq

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Al Jazeera

Inside Baharka IDP Camp, a government-run refugee camp that provides emergency shelter for over 4,000 internally displaced people, 18 Palestinian families live in a cluster of makeshift homes. Located near the Kurdish city of Erbil, the camp is managed by the Barzani Charity Foundation and the Erbil Refugee Council.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News White House vows to fight judge's order on trav... 5 min dP cassie 134
News Rita Ora rocks casual aviator jacket at Tezenis... Jan 25 diana 1
News Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15) Jan 19 Cordwainer Trout 32
News Iraqi troops enter Mosul University in battle a... Jan 13 Gabe 1
News The elite Russian special forces who took over ... Dec '16 PolakPotrafi 36
News The elite Russian special forces who took over ... Dec '16 TRUMP is RUSSIAs DOG 15
News Iraqi family grateful for safety, comfort of ne... Dec '16 Duke for Mayor 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,762 • Total comments across all topics: 278,608,132

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC