Syrian warplanes pound rebel-held area in central city
BEIRUT >> Government warplanes pounded a rebel-held neighborhood in the central city of Homs on Sunday, killing at least three and wounding dozens, Syrian opposition activists said, and President Bashar Assad's forces pushed ahead in Syria's offensive on the historic town of Palmyra held by the Islamic State group. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and pro-government media said troops were about 9 kilometers west of Palmyra, which his home to some of the world's most treasured archaeological sites.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New hope for Yazidi women raped and tortured by...
|Feb 24
|Humanspirit
|1
|News of the Weird
|Feb 20
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|Trump may influence the work of Canadians invol...
|Feb 19
|also
|1
|White House vows to fight judge's order on trav...
|Feb 14
|Prophet Atlantis
|158
|Spc. Cody Ford (Jan '09)
|Feb 9
|Love you Cody
|8
|Islamic State fighters reportedly calling Trump...
|Feb 9
|Imam
|2
|Rita Ora rocks casual aviator jacket at Tezenis...
|Jan '17
|diana
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC