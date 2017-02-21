Senator Bob Corker visiting Iraq to assess fight against ISIS Read Story Andrew Weil
Corker's office confirmed he is traveling overseas as part of his role as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to "assess progress in the fight against ISIS and efforts to strengthen regional stability." "Over several days, he will meet with U.S. and foreign officials in the region to discuss a broad range of shared interests, including security, humanitarian, political, and economic issues," spokesperson Micah Johnson said.
