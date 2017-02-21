Senator Bob Corker visiting Iraq to a...

Senator Bob Corker visiting Iraq to assess fight against ISIS Read Story Andrew Weil

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WBIR-TV Knoxville

Corker's office confirmed he is traveling overseas as part of his role as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to "assess progress in the fight against ISIS and efforts to strengthen regional stability." "Over several days, he will meet with U.S. and foreign officials in the region to discuss a broad range of shared interests, including security, humanitarian, political, and economic issues," spokesperson Micah Johnson said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News of the Weird Mon Pat Robertson s F... 1
News Trump may influence the work of Canadians invol... Feb 19 also 1
News White House vows to fight judge's order on trav... Feb 14 Prophet Atlantis 158
News Spc. Cody Ford (Jan '09) Feb 9 Love you Cody 8
News Islamic State fighters reportedly calling Trump... Feb 9 Imam 2
News Rita Ora rocks casual aviator jacket at Tezenis... Jan 25 diana 1
News Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15) Jan '17 Cordwainer Trout 32
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,041 • Total comments across all topics: 279,048,624

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC