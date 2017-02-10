Seeking to destroy Obamacare, Donald Trump admits healthcare is 'so complicated'
New York: US President Donald Trump is on a mission to replace his predecessor's signature healthcare policy, but he is finding being in government not as easy as making grand promises on the campaign trail. "Nobody knew that healthcare could be so complicated," he reportedly told a meeting of the National Governors Association on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New hope for Yazidi women raped and tortured by...
|Feb 24
|Humanspirit
|1
|News of the Weird
|Feb 20
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|Trump may influence the work of Canadians invol...
|Feb 19
|also
|1
|White House vows to fight judge's order on trav...
|Feb 14
|Prophet Atlantis
|158
|Spc. Cody Ford (Jan '09)
|Feb 9
|Love you Cody
|8
|Islamic State fighters reportedly calling Trump...
|Feb 9
|Imam
|2
|Rita Ora rocks casual aviator jacket at Tezenis...
|Jan '17
|diana
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC