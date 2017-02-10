Seeking to destroy Obamacare, Donald ...

Seeking to destroy Obamacare, Donald Trump admits healthcare is 'so complicated'

Sydney Morning Herald

New York: US President Donald Trump is on a mission to replace his predecessor's signature healthcare policy, but he is finding being in government not as easy as making grand promises on the campaign trail. "Nobody knew that healthcare could be so complicated," he reportedly told a meeting of the National Governors Association on Monday.

