Residents can play soccer again in Mosul, without IS rules

After months of fighting, Mosul residents can finally practice their favorite game again at a soccer field in the eastern part of the city - and this time without the restrictions imposed by Islamic State group militants. The venue was closed for almost four months while Iraqi forces and militants fought a fierce battle for the city.

Chicago, IL

