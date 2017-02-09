Residents can play soccer again in Mosul, without IS rules
After months of fighting, Mosul residents can finally practice their favorite game again at a soccer field in the eastern part of the city - and this time without the restrictions imposed by Islamic State group militants. The venue was closed for almost four months while Iraqi forces and militants fought a fierce battle for the city.
