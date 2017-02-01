Report: Water pipeline supplying Syria's Raqqa destroyed
Syria's state media is reporting that U.S.-led coalition aircraft have destroyed the main water pipeline supplying the northern city of Raqqa. The coalition has been targeting the Islamic State group in the area for more than two years and U.S.-backed Kurdish-led fighters have been on the offensive in nearby areas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rita Ora rocks casual aviator jacket at Tezenis...
|Jan 25
|diana
|1
|Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15)
|Jan 19
|Cordwainer Trout
|32
|Iraqi troops enter Mosul University in battle a...
|Jan 13
|Gabe
|1
|The elite Russian special forces who took over ...
|Dec '16
|PolakPotrafi
|36
|The elite Russian special forces who took over ...
|Dec '16
|TRUMP is RUSSIAs DOG
|15
|Iraqi family grateful for safety, comfort of ne...
|Dec '16
|Duke for Mayor
|5
|Russia's Coming Jihadi Problem
|Dec '16
|just a guy i knew
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC