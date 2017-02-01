Report: Water pipeline supplying Syri...

Report: Water pipeline supplying Syria's Raqqa destroyed

Syria's state media is reporting that U.S.-led coalition aircraft have destroyed the main water pipeline supplying the northern city of Raqqa. The coalition has been targeting the Islamic State group in the area for more than two years and U.S.-backed Kurdish-led fighters have been on the offensive in nearby areas.

Chicago, IL

