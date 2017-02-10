Police find a body in burned home where shooting suspect was believed to be hiding
Police found a body in a burned Riverside home that they believed was the hiding spot for a man who shot at police . As SWAT teams surrounded the house on the 9300 block of Sage Street in Riverside around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, preparing to enter and look for the suspect, the house went up in flames.
