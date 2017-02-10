Pentagon review of ISIS strategy will...

Pentagon review of ISIS strategy will lay out options to accelerate fight

The Pentagon is expected to deliver a review of its ISIS strategy to the White House early next week that will include new recommendations for how to defeat the group. On Jan. 28, President Trump issued an executive order that gave Defense Secretary James Mattis 30 days to develop the review.

