on Target: Poorly trained Iraqi police force recipe for disaster

In this Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 photo, Nineveh police forces train with Spanish coalition members at Basmaya base 40 kilometers southeast of Baghdad, Iraq. The U.S.-led coalition is planning for the day Iraq will be free of the Islamic State group, ramping up the training of a future Mosul police force -- even as the battle for the city is temporarily on hold.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.