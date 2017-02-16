News 13 Mins Ago Ap Fact Check: Trump's messy case that he inherited a mess
President Donald Trump on Thursday made a messy case that he "inherited a mess" from his predecessor. Economic stats and territorial losses of Islamic State insurgents don't support his assertions about the problems handed to him on those fronts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIRO-TV Seattle.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White House vows to fight judge's order on trav...
|Tue
|Prophet Atlantis
|158
|Spc. Cody Ford (Jan '09)
|Feb 9
|Love you Cody
|8
|Islamic State fighters reportedly calling Trump...
|Feb 9
|Imam
|2
|Rita Ora rocks casual aviator jacket at Tezenis...
|Jan 25
|diana
|1
|Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15)
|Jan 19
|Cordwainer Trout
|32
|Iraqi troops enter Mosul University in battle a...
|Jan '17
|Gabe
|1
|The elite Russian special forces who took over ...
|Dec '16
|PolakPotrafi
|36
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC