News 13 Mins Ago Ap Fact Check: Trump's messy case that he inherited a mess

President Donald Trump on Thursday made a messy case that he "inherited a mess" from his predecessor. Economic stats and territorial losses of Islamic State insurgents don't support his assertions about the problems handed to him on those fronts.

