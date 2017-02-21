New Report Finds ISIS Territorial Def...

New Report Finds ISIS Territorial Defeats Are Also Hitting The Group's Wallet

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WBEZ-FM Chicago

An airstrike targeting an Islamic State group cash and finance distribution center near Mosul, Iraq, as shown in a video released by the U.S. military. And the group's dramatic loss of ground in its strongholds in Syria and Iraq is putting pressure on its finances, according to a new report from the International Centre for the Study of Radicalisation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEZ-FM Chicago.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News of the Weird Mon Pat Robertson s F... 1
News Trump may influence the work of Canadians invol... Feb 19 also 1
News White House vows to fight judge's order on trav... Feb 14 Prophet Atlantis 158
News Spc. Cody Ford (Jan '09) Feb 9 Love you Cody 8
News Islamic State fighters reportedly calling Trump... Feb 9 Imam 2
News Rita Ora rocks casual aviator jacket at Tezenis... Jan 25 diana 1
News Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15) Jan '17 Cordwainer Trout 32
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. NASA
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,557 • Total comments across all topics: 279,065,135

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC