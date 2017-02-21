New Report Finds ISIS Territorial Defeats Are Also Hitting The Group's Wallet
An airstrike targeting an Islamic State group cash and finance distribution center near Mosul, Iraq, as shown in a video released by the U.S. military. And the group's dramatic loss of ground in its strongholds in Syria and Iraq is putting pressure on its finances, according to a new report from the International Centre for the Study of Radicalisation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEZ-FM Chicago.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News of the Weird
|Mon
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|Trump may influence the work of Canadians invol...
|Feb 19
|also
|1
|White House vows to fight judge's order on trav...
|Feb 14
|Prophet Atlantis
|158
|Spc. Cody Ford (Jan '09)
|Feb 9
|Love you Cody
|8
|Islamic State fighters reportedly calling Trump...
|Feb 9
|Imam
|2
|Rita Ora rocks casual aviator jacket at Tezenis...
|Jan 25
|diana
|1
|Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15)
|Jan '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|32
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC