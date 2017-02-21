New hope for Yazidi women raped and t...

New hope for Yazidi women raped and tortured by IS fighters

It's been less than two weeks since Perwin Ali Baku escaped the Islamic State group, after more than two years in captivity, bought and sold from fighter to fighter and carted from Iraq to Syria and then back again. When a door slams, the 23-year-old Yazidi woman flashes back to her captors locking away her 3-year-old daughter, captured with her, to torment her.

Chicago, IL

