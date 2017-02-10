New anti-IS strategy may mean deeper US involvement in Syria
A new military strategy to meet President Donald Trump's demand to "obliterate" the Islamic State group is likely to deepen U.S. military involvement in Syria, possibly with more ground troops, even as the current U.S. approach in Iraq appears to be working and will require fewer changes. Details are sketchy.
